Kentuckiana Allergy gives you refuge from hives

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:30 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

Hives are those red, itchy, welts that pop up seemingly out of nowhere, and can last anywhere from a few minutes to days and even weeks. While they're typically self-diagnosable and treatable, chronic hives can really cause a problem. Dr. Daniel Garcia from Kentuckiana Allergy gives information on how to deal with hives. Make your appointment with Kentuckiana Allergy by calling 502-426-1621. Find more information at KYAAI.com.

