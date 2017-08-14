Kelsi Worrell and Coach Arthur Albiero are fresh out of the water from representing Team USA Women

UofL swimmer Kelsi Worrell is no stranger to competing for the red, white and blue around the world. Recently, she joined two teammates and her Coach, Arthur Albiero, in Budapest at the 2017 FINA World Championships. Worrell and Albiero join GDL to talk about the experience winning medals for the States. You can keep up with all the UofL swimmers and divers at GoCards.com and on social media.

© 2017 WHAS-TV