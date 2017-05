(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Kelsey Starks joins GDL to talk about her latest endeavor, learning to salsa dance for a good cause. She’ll be participating in "Let's Dance Louisville" at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on June 17, 2017. A cocktail hour begins at 6:00 PM. You can get more information and vote/ donate to the dancers at LetsDanceLouisville.org.

© 2017 ABC News