Karter Louis and the GOAT Band hooks up the Speed Art Museum with some real rhythm

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Karter Louis was the guiding star behind Hillbilly Tea but now something new is brewing for him as he performs with the GOAT band. See Karter and his band perform at 3:30 PM on Sunday April 30, 2017 at the Speed Museum's Community Celebration, which runs from 12:00 – 5:00 PM. Details are at SpeedMuseum.org. Karter's new album is out in July, and you can keep up with him at KarterLouis.com.

© 2017 ABC News