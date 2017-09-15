Karter Louis and The G.O.A.T. Band brighten up the city

Although Karter Louis and The G.O.A.T. Band usually play the blues, they’re bringing a certain brightness to the stage for the Brightside Foundation. See Karter Louis and his Greatest of All Time Band perform during the Brightside Bash on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Copper and Kings in Butchertown, KY. Tickets start at $30, and you can find more details and tickets at BrightsideInc.org. Find more of Karter's music at KarterLouis.com.

