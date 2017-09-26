Just like in football, defense can win your retirement

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how football can teach you a lot about coming up with a retirement game plan. The Racing to Retirement team joins GDL each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions. Find more help from Jon and Marcus at Racing2Retirement.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV