(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Angie Fenton modeled a new makeup look with the help of Elaine Miller from Just A Little Rouge. Enlist the help of Elaine from Just A Little Rouge by emailing ElaineMiller@JustALittleRouge.com, or by calling 937-572-5364. You can follow her on her Facebook page here as well.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved