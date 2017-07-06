Jung Youth talks Thursday Night Football

Imagine being part of the NFL's iconic Thursday Night Football game each week, but you've never played football. That’s life for Louisville native Justin Donahue, AKA Jung Youth. His single "Only One King" will be used in promotion for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football show for the 2017 season (and aired during the 2017 NFL draft). You can find all of Justin's music at JungYouth.com. Find him on Twitter and Instagram @JungYouthMusic. Thursday Night Football kicks off in Week Two of this season September 14, 2017 with the Houston Texans playing at the Cincinnati Bengals.

