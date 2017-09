Juke Joint Revival is "Hopped Up Honky Tonk Rock & Roll” and ready to bring it to the Kentucky Rock Showcase. You can hear Juke Joint Revival, along with The Tunesmiths and Taildragger, at Nirvana on Saturday, September 30, 2017. Doors open at 8:00 PM at 1047 Bardstown Road in Louisville KY. Follow the band on their Facebook page here.

