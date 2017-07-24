Juice Box Heroes save the day for Susan G. Komen

The Juice Box Heroes are living up to the "heroes" part of their name by performing a fundraiser for The Big Wig Challenge and Susan G. Komen Kentucky. You can see them play Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Bearno's By the Bridge in downtown Louisville, KY from 7:00 until 9:00 PM. Bearno's will be donating 20% of sales to help Susan G. Komen Kentucky. Follow them on Facebook or at TheJuiceBoxHeroes.com.

