Joy the Drummer, AKA Beyonce's drummer, throws a birthday bash in Louisville

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Venzella Joy, dummer for Beyonce, stops in Louisville to celebrate her birthday and to spread the word that girls rock! What she doesn’t know is that the GDL crew, with the help of local baker Adrienne Holland, has a special birthday surprise waiting for her. Join Venzella and singer Micki Miller for her birthday celebration show at Haymarket Whiskey Bar at 331 East Market Street in Louisville, Kentucky. The show starts at 9:00 pm. You can learn more about Venzella Joy at VenzellaJoy.com.

