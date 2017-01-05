WHAS
Jonathan Wahl and Sara Wagner team up for a snow report

John & Sara on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:55 AM. EST January 05, 2017

WHAS Reporters Sara Wagner and Jonathan Wahl team up to let us know how Louisville’s first significant snowfall is shaping up.


