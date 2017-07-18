Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren add ‘author' to their financial resumes

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren of J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners have been helping people in Kentucky plan for their retirement for decades. Now, they’ve got a brand new book called “The Retirement Solution” to help you out. The Racing to Retirement team joins us each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions.

© 2017 ABC News