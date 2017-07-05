Join the fun when Vincennes, Indiana celebrates America's best-known clown

Red Skelton may still be America's best-known clown, but the comedian didn't see himself as the greatest, even though he had a top-rated TV show for 20 years, and kept making others smile even while going through personal tragedy. The Vincennes, Indiana museum named after him is celebrating his life with the Red Skelton Festival July 15, 2017. A historical marker will be unveiled at his birthplace the day before. More details are at RedSkeltonMuseum.org.

© 2017 ABC News