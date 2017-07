Comedian Raanan Hershberg’s one-man show is titled "Off the Grid" and it chronicles his hilarious week on the road alone with a broken phone. See his performance at The Bard's Town on June 7 and 8, 2017. The show starts at 8:00 PM and tickets are $10 at the door. Details can be found at TheBardsTown.com.

