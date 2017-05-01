Close Johnny Berry & the Outliers bring the honky-tonk to Derby Eve You can hear Johnny Berry & the Outliers perform Friday, May 5th at Louisville Turners (3125 Upper River Rd.) for the Derby Eve Hometown Throwdown. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:38 PM. EDT May 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can hear Johnny Berry & the Outliers perform Friday, May 5th at Louisville Turners (3125 Upper River Rd.) for the Derby Eve Hometown Throwdown. You can find more about the band at JohnnyBerryMusic.com. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado T.G. talks more rain showers Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill Man shot, killed in Limerick neighborhood New complaint against Wildelife in Need Boat sinking after sustaining storm damage Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets More Stories Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas; at… May. 1, 2017, 1:21 p.m. UK's Commonwealth Stadium to now be known as Kroger Field May. 1, 2017, 1:23 p.m. 11 people charged with assault at Metro Corrections May. 1, 2017, 11:55 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs