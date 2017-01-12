John Gage helps others sing their part in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Several local events will be celebrating Martin Luther King Day but there's only one that we know of that will train you to be part of the entertainment! Musician John Gage and Martina Kunnecke of Neighborhood Planning and Preservation are excited to announce how they will teach the crowd to perform as a community choir at the Martin Luther King Day celebration at the St. William Church. Be there 30 minutes before the program starts at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2017 to be a part of the choir. You can learn more at CultivatingConnections.org.

