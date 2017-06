(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Andy Treinen gives GDL a taste of the Frazier Museum’s Hunger Games exhibit ahead of Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance July 14, 2017. More information about "The Power of One" with Jennifer Lawrence can be found at FrazierMuseum.org. The Hunger Game Exhibition runs through September 10, 2017 at the Frazier History Museum, 829 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky.

© 2017 ABC News