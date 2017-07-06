Jennifer Lawrence is the star powering Frazier's The Power of One

The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation and the Frazier History Museum pair up for The Power of One benefit July 14, 2017 at Frazier History Museum. This event will celebrate how one person has the power to positively impact the lives of young people, artists, and the organizations that serve them. For kids, the Power of One pajama party is the night before, July 13, 2017. Details are at FrazierMuseum.org.

