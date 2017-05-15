WHAS
Jeffersonville rallies to Save the Fieldhouse for future generations

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:28 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

With Jeffersonville's Nachand Fieldhouse turning 80, neighbors are trying to raise money to preserve it. The restoration will cost nearly $2 million, so Bill Burns and Josh Kornberg join GDL to talk about how they plan to accomplish this goal. The Save the Fieldhouse pep rally is Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at 601 East Court Avenue in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Details can be found at SavetheFieldhouse.net.

