Jason Smith wins Food Network with bold outfits and off-the-cuff sayings

Jason Smith is known in Grayson County, Kentucky for his deliciously modern recipes, as well as his colorful saying and even more colorful outfits. But now he has gone from local star working as a school cafeteria cooking manager and caterer to the newest Food Network Star. You can follow Jason on Instagram through “@Official_ChefJasonSmith” and on Twitter through "@LowCarb77". Look him up on Facebook through “Lord Honey” here.

