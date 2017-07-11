Jamming out to the great bands at Forecastle Festival actually helps protect our planet

Forecastle Festival (Photo: Brian Hensley)

Forecastle Festival is not just about music, the Forecastle Foundation also has a mission to help "rebuild the world's natural awesome" by working with groups like the Nature Conservancy. Carrie Alles and Joe Bringardner join GDL to give details on the foundation’s work. Forecastle Festival is June 14 – 16, 2017 on the Waterfront in Louisville, KY. You can get more information and tickets at ForecastleFest.com. Find out more about the foundation by going to ForecastleFoundation.org, or on Facebook and Twitter.

