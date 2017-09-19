WHAS
J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners helps retirees overcome their "fear of spending"

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:19 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss why retirees are afraid to spend their hard-earned money once they’re finished saving. The Racing to Retirement team joins GDL each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions. Find more help from Jon and Marcus at Racing2Retirement.com.

 

