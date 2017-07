CJ Cumberland from Crescent Hill Radio has launched several open-mic events around Louisville, where he’s gotten to know musicians like Moondawg Hall. They Join Tony Vanetti to talk about July’s open-mic night. CJ and Crescent Hill Radio's open mic nights every Sunday from 7:00 until 10:00 PM at Smyrna Inn in Louisville, KY beginning July 23, 2017.

