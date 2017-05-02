WHAS
It's Derby week, but Russ Smith invites you to play something besides the ponies

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:08 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

We know Russ Smith as a force on the basketball court, but did you know he is also a golfer who enjoys giving back to the community on the course? He joins GDL with Tim Barnett to talk about the Russdiculous Golf Scramble at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club June 19, 2017. For information visit RussdiculousGolfScramble.com. Smith’s Camp of Champions will be at Westport Middle School June 20 – 22, 2017; tickets can be purchased at TerryRozierCamp.com. The charity game in honor of Officer Nick Rodman is slated for June 24th. Donations can be mailed to 2041 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky, with checks payable to "FBA". Find additional information at TheRussSmithFoundation.com.

