Is the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band the band's best album?

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is now eligible to join the AARP when the 8th album from the Beatles passes the 50 year mark. Aaron Krerowicz is a professional Beatles scholar who stops by GDL to talk about the legendary band and one of their most notable albums. You can hear more from Aaron at the Sheraton Riverside in Jeffersonville. He has presentations on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 1:30, Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 and 3:00 PM, and Sunday, May 28 at 11:30 AM. The schedule is on AaronKrerowicz.com.

