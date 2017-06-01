WHAS
Is fidget spinner fever causing kids' heads to spin?

Fidget hand spinners are the newest fad that are storming the country this summer. They're meant to be the perfect distraction for anyone who struggles with anxiety, but do fidget spinners actually take away your worries?

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:02 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Fidget hand spinners are this season’s fad. They’re meant to be the perfect distraction for anyone who struggles with anxiety, but does it work? Dr. Jesse Jenkins with Baptist Health joins GDL with his take. You can find more about the benefits and dangers of Fidget Spinners at BaptistHealth.com. You'll find physicians from Baptist Health at locations in Louisville and LaGrange, and Floyd County, Indiana. 

