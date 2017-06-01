Is fidget spinner fever causing kids' heads to spin?

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Fidget hand spinners are this season’s fad. They’re meant to be the perfect distraction for anyone who struggles with anxiety, but does it work? Dr. Jesse Jenkins with Baptist Health joins GDL with his take. You can find more about the benefits and dangers of Fidget Spinners at BaptistHealth.com. You'll find physicians from Baptist Health at locations in Louisville and LaGrange, and Floyd County, Indiana.

