Iranian immigrant Faranak Seifi peruses her dream of a career in broadcasting

Faranak Seifi was dismissed as a high school teacher in Iran for sharing her love of America by teaching her students about American politics and western philosophy. She has since lived in the United States for just two years and has become a substitute teacher with JCPS while pursuing a career in journalism. Faranak does segments in Farsi for Forward Radio, which you can find online at Forward-Radio.net.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snow headed for Kentuckiana
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Officer-involved shooting on I-64 in Crawford Co.
-
Jared talks snow on the way
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Remembering Ne'Riah Miller
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Man arrested in rescare facility death
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
More Stories
-
Hearing for bill that reorganizes UofL BoardJan. 6, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Trump: U.S. will be 'paid back' for Mexico wallJan. 6, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
President-elect Trump to meet with Ky. Lt. Gov. HamptonJan. 6, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs