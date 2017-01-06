WHAS
Iranian immigrant Faranak Seifi peruses her dream of a career in broadcasting

Faranak Seifi on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:35 PM. EST January 06, 2017

Faranak Seifi was dismissed as a high school teacher in Iran for sharing her love of America by teaching her students about American politics and western philosophy. She has since lived in the United States for just two years and has become a substitute teacher with JCPS while pursuing a career in journalism. Faranak does segments in Farsi for Forward Radio, which you can find online at Forward-Radio.net.  


