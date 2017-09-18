Interim HealthCare steps in to help take care of loved ones who need it

It is important to take care of yourself, but what happens when you just can't do it alone anymore? Terry talks with Janet Price from Interim Healthcare of Louisville about how their services can help those looking for assistance. Interim Healthcare is located at 10610 Watterson Center Court in Jeffersontown, KY. Get more information at InterimLouisville.com or call 502-442-2480. Follow them on Facebook here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV