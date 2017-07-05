Insurance adjuster-turned-comedian helping local women get on stage at comedy clubs

Adriane Thompson may be an insurance adjuster by day, but at night she is hard at work creating a new showcase for female comedians in Kentuckiana. You can see Adriane perform at The Caravan at 1250 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky from June 6 – 8, 2017, along with comedian Matt Holt. You can find more about details and tickets at TheCaravanComedyClub.com, or call 502-459-0022.

© 2017 ABC News