Indiana and Kentucky designers get election winners White House ready

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

With Hoosier Mike Pence headed to the White House, Indiana and Kentucky designers and stylists are getting in on the inauguration glitz and glam. Louisville's Todd Calvert and Cyndy Tandy will attend the inauguration and lend a hand with the Pence family's fashion. Local hat designer Jenni Pfanenstiel has crafted some of the hats that will be worn during the event. WHAS11 will air the inauguration events on Friday, January 20, 2017, starting at 9 AM with a special Good Morning America.

