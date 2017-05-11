Immaculata Classical Academy continues to grow like the minds of its students

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Immaculata Classical Academy started in 2010 with just 19 students, and has since grown to almost 200 students! This continuous growth means more needs to be met, so they are teaming up with the Village Anchor for a fundraising night. Have dinner out at the Village Anchor on Sunday, May 14, 2017, where 10% of proceeds from 5:00 – 9:00 PM will go to Immaculata's Playground Project. Reservations are required by calling 502-708-1850, or go to VillageAnchor.com. Find more about Immaculata Academy at ImmaculataClassicalAcademy.com and on their Facebook page here.

