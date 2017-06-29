WHAS
Close
Live Video WHAS Breaking News
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

If you don't have Super-Human Vision, it's 20/20 Eye Care to the rescue

Angie Fenton joins us from 20/20 Eye Care to talk all about the glasses and contacts they have to help you better your vision.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:10 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Angie Fenton joins us from 20/20 Eye Care to talk all about the glasses and contacts they have to help you better your vision. For more information call 502-231-2020 or check out 2020ICare.com.


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories