Close If you don't have Super-Human Vision, it's 20/20 Eye Care to the rescue Angie Fenton joins us from 20/20 Eye Care to talk all about the glasses and contacts they have to help you better your vision. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:10 PM. EDT June 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton joins us from 20/20 Eye Care to talk all about the glasses and contacts they have to help you better your vision. For more information call 502-231-2020 or check out 2020ICare.com. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Train track tragedy in Henryville, Ind Murray State University explosion Fatal car vs. train accident in Henryville, Ind. 19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death Neighbors feel safer after drug bust, six arrested Rise Above: A fighter in business & in life Ben's evening forecast 6.28.17 Paid parking coming to Waterfront Park 19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Fmr. UofL player Chirs Jones shot in Memphis More Stories Candlelight vigil to be held for children killed in… Jun 29, 2017, 12:14 p.m. Metro Councilman recently under fire set to hold… Jun 29, 2017, 11:52 a.m. Number of Louisville dog flu cases increases Jun 29, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs