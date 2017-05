(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mrs. Kentucky 2017, Tyiana Thompson, stops by GDL to hit a few putts and talk about the Sickle Cell Golf Scramble. The Golf Scramble will take place on June 11, 2017 at Seneca Golf Course. Registration is at 12:30 PM and the scramble begins at 1:30 PM. Get more information on their Facebook page here.

