Humane Society brings magic to your doorstep with Unicorn grams

The Kentucky Humane Society is looking to make your day a little brighter with Puppy, Kitten or even Unicorn grams delivered to your home or office. These animal grams are available for half-hour visits on September 14 and 15, 2017. Arrange for a visit to work or home by calling 502-515-3143 or by emailing FHanlon@KYHumane.org. Check out the 'Keep Louisville Furry' tent adoption at Springhurst Feeders Supply from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on September 9, 2017 for more permanent animal visits. The Humane Society and Metro Animal Services are also offering $10 vaccines against canine influenza on September 7th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at My Dog Eats First headquarters on 2509 Portland Avenue in Louisville, KY.

