How's JD Shelburne going to top his Derby red carpet proposal in 2017?

JD Shelburne proposed to girlfriend Amy Whitham on the Kentucky Derby red carpet in 2016 and followed it up by featuring her in his newest single “Better Man”. So how’s he going to top that this year? You can see JD perform at the Chow Wagon on Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm. Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin. He’ll also perform Friday, May 12th at 7pm in Lawrenceburg, KY. You can find a list of his performances at JDShelburne.com.





