WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

How will new presidential policies impact your retirement over the next 4 years?

J. Hagan Warren on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:41 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss what policies Donald Trump is working towards as America’s 45th President that could affect your retirement plans. The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement,” on 840 WHAS, for more answers to your retirement questions.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories