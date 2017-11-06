How to score a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for just $10!

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Believe it or not, you could be the next owner of a 1971 Chevy Corvette Stingray just by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket to support Kosair Charities! That raffle ticket also serves as your entry to the Classic Car Giveaway Celebration featuring music by The Monarchs, appetizers, and a silent auction. The Classic Car Giveaway Celebration is November 10th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Rd. You can purchase tickets at KosairCar.com or at Craig and Landreth Cars, 5357 Dixie Hwy. and 6424 KY Hwy. 146.

