WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

How to broach the subject of bullying with a new children's book

Author Donna DiMaio Rooney broaches a tough subject in a kid's book called "Dani and the Day the Bully Changed Everything".

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:48 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

Author Donna MiMaio Rooney will be signing her children’s book, “Dani and the Day the Bully Changed Everything” at Barnes and Noble in the Paddock Shops on Saturday, April 29th from noon until 2pm. 

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories