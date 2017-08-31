How many green chili wontons could you eat in 3 minutes?

It is going to be raining green chili wontons for the Bristol Bar and Grille’s 40th anniversary. Some of those famous appetizers will be falling right into the mouths of Terry Meiners and other celebrity judges as part of the eating competition and party they are hosting. The Bristol Bar and Grille 40-year anniversary celebration is on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at their Highlands location in Louisville, KY. You can get more information about the party and the Green Chili Wonton Eating Contest at BristolBarandGrille.com, or by checking out their Facebook. Register for the contest by visiting any Bristol between now and September 7th.

