How do you solve a problem like Maria? By pitting Terry Meiners against her

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Terry loves to get on Rachel’s nerves with his singing, but he may have to step aside when a real professional like Charlotte Maltby stops by. Charlotte is making her debut as Maria in the national tour of “The Sound of Music,” and she comes on GDL to perform one of the iconic songs from the musical. See “The Sound of Music” at the Kentucky Center through January 22, 2017. Purchase tickets at KentuckyCenter.org, or by calling 502-584-7777.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved