How can brushing your teeth keep your heart healthy?

Dentists are finding that healthy gums have a direct connection with healthy hearts. The team at Mortenson Family Dental is dedicated to educating and spreading awareness of these findings. They’ve teamed up with the American Heart Association to do so. Join Mortenson Family Dental at the Heart Walk on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 8:00 PM at Waterfront Park in Louisville, KY. You can get more information on the walk at Heart.org. You can find more about Mortenson Family Dental on MortensonDental.com.

