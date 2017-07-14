How best to watch the total eclipse of the sun in Kentucky

A once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse will be visible in many parts of Kentucky on August 21, 2017. Benne Holwerda, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at UofL, joins GDL to explain the phenomenon and discuss the best way to witness it. The best view of the solar eclipse will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. If you don't plan to travel to see it, UofL's Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will be open to the public with a live feed from NASA between 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

