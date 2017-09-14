Hound of the Buskervilles helps those living in the streets with an all-day fundraiser

Hound of the Buskervilles is a band made up of street performers who lend their music to help fight homelessness with the St. John Center for Homeless Men. Lend your support and see the Hound of the Buskervilles on Monday September 18, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Flanagan's Ale House located at 934 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, KY. Proceeds from Monday's sales there all day will be donated to the Dona O'Sullivan Fund to Fight Homelessness.





