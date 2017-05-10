Hope Scarves offer warm support to women fighting cancer

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Lara MacGregor teamed up with a company that makes accessories for Coach and Brooks Brothers to create Hope Scarves to support women fighting cancer. Their new scarves are $32, and they're available at Nanz & Kraft florists, HopeScarves.org, and their office on Sherrin Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. If you want to nominate someone fighting cancer to receive scarf, you can do that on the website, or on the Hope Scarves' Facebook page here.

© 2017 ABC News