Hope Scarves offer warm support to women fighting cancer

Lara Macgregor teamed up with a company that makes accessories for Coach and Brooks Brothers to create Hope Scarves, and organization to support women fighting cancer.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:50 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

Lara MacGregor teamed up with a company that makes accessories for Coach and Brooks Brothers to create Hope Scarves to support women fighting cancer. Their new scarves are $32, and they're available at Nanz & Kraft florists, HopeScarves.org, and their office on Sherrin Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. If you want to nominate someone fighting cancer to receive scarf, you can do that on the website, or on the Hope Scarves' Facebook page here.

 

 

