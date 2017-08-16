WHAS
Hope Health Clinic is "Rockin' for Hope" with Elvis

The new Hope Health Clinic is enlisting the help of Elvis to rock out in celebration of their new Lagrange location and to raise funds to continue to continue to help uninsured or underinsured people.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:50 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

A Kentucky State Trooper turned Elvis Tribute Artist is lending his voice to help LaGrange, Kentucky’s Hope Health Clinic. “Rockin’ for Hope” is August 18, 2017, raising funds to help the Hope Health Clinic continue to provide discounted services to uninsured or underinsured people. Tickets are $25. Call 502-225-6711 for tickets and details, or learn more about the clinic at HopeHealthClinicKY.com.

