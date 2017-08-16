A Kentucky State Trooper turned Elvis Tribute Artist is lending his voice to help LaGrange, Kentucky’s Hope Health Clinic. “Rockin’ for Hope” is August 18, 2017, raising funds to help the Hope Health Clinic continue to provide discounted services to uninsured or underinsured people. Tickets are $25. Call 502-225-6711 for tickets and details, or learn more about the clinic at HopeHealthClinicKY.com.

