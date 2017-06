(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

George and Megan Napier were the original Woots, but they’ve since added three more Hoots to the group. Hoot Von Woot will be at Johnson County’s Sparks in the Park June 30, 2017, at the Pekin fireworks show on July 3rd, and at French Lick Winery August 13th. Find Hoot Von Woot on Facebook.

