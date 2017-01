(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Muhammad Ali Center is airing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” at the top of every hour to celebrate MLK Day. Stop by and see their exhibit on the civil rights leader at the center’s location at 144 North 6th Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Keep up with everything going on at the Ali Center at AliCenter.org.

