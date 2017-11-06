Honor the military member or veteran in your life with lunch at Aspen Creek

Every military veteran and active duty military will be served a free lunch at Aspen Creek in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 10th, 2017 and Saturday, November 11th, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHAS 4:14 PM. EST November 06, 2017

