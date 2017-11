(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Every military veteran and active duty military will be served a free lunch at Aspen Creek in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 10th, 2017 and Saturday, November 11th, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aspen Creek Grill has two locations in Louisville, in the Oxmoor Center at 5000 Shelbyville Rd., and at 8000 Bardstown Rd. in Fern Creek.

